renDOGE Trading Up 13% Over Last Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 13% against the dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $534,080.47 and $23,284.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00061303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.34 or 0.07930134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00077311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00055714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,722.70 or 1.00000952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007660 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

