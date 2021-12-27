Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rallybio (RLYB)

Rallybio (NASDAQ: RLYB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/24/2021 – Rallybio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Rallybio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/18/2021 – Rallybio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Rallybio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2021 – Rallybio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Rallybio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Rallybio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Rallybio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – Rallybio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Rallybio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

RLYB traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,045. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.22. Rallybio Corp has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rallybio Corp will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth $77,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

