Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 27th (ABNB, ADMA, AIRC, ALNA, AMPE, APRE, BBIO, BMO, ERIC, MKSI)

Research Analysts' updated eps estimates for Monday, December 27th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $190.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $86.00 to $25.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $66.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$154.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ericsson continues to expand its footprint by leveraging its competitive 5G portfolio. It has inked a deal to acquire Vonage for almost $6.2 billion in cash. The buyout underscores Ericsson’s strategy to expand presence in the wireless enterprise and broaden offerings. The combination of Vonage’s customers and developer community with Ericsson’s network expertise will open avenues to accelerate innovation in the market. Ericsson’s leadership in 5G technology will bolster the developing space for open network application programming interfaces. However, it expects some impact on sales from disturbances in the supply chain. Stiff competition from Huawei and Nokia and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates are headwinds. The Managed Services segment is under pressure due to a decline in variable sales in North America.”

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $215.00 target price on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry in the past year. Focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, scaling-up, integration of U.S. operations bode well. It banks on strategic buyouts to ramp up its growth profile. It is aggressively trying to boost its Global Asset Management Business. Aiming a spot within top five players, it is growing its voluntary benefits business. It also intends to invest in the low investment grade private credit space. A solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment for growth initiatives drive earnings, return on equity, shareholders value. It intends to invest an additional $20 billion over the next five years. However, high costs due to higher operating expenses, commissions and other expenses pose financial risk. Moreover, high hedging costs exert pressure on the earnings.”

