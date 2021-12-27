Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.05

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 19674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 52.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 24.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

