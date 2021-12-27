Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ: ROIC):

12/24/2021 – Retail Opportunity Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

12/22/2021 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

12/16/2021 – Retail Opportunity Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

12/14/2021 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

12/7/2021 – Retail Opportunity Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

12/4/2021 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

11/23/2021 – Retail Opportunity Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

11/18/2021 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

ROIC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.13. 514,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,962. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments Corp alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 52.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.