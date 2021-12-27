Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,103 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of Williams-Sonoma worth $30,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after buying an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $168.96 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.03 and its 200-day moving average is $176.21.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,798 shares of company stock worth $7,046,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

