Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.26% of Deckers Outdoor worth $26,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,913 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $61,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,719,000 after buying an additional 147,268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $44,333,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,941. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DECK opened at $356.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.82. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $276.70 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

