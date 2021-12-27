Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $22.02 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $22,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,959 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $221.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.15 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

