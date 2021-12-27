Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $27.85 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX opened at $698.72 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $465.50 and a 52 week high of $719.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $635.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $616.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.17.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.