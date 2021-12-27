Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,823 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,164,000 after purchasing an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 180.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,885,000 after buying an additional 1,063,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

