Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 231,000 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 231,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.05% of Progressive worth $28,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Progressive by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $101.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,460 shares of company stock worth $6,865,277. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

