Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,691 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $28,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $264.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.39 and a 1-year high of $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on JLL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

