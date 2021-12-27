Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 56,965 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,965 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CSX were worth $23,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

