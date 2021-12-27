Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,822 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $31,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.20.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $648.30 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $674.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $719.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.