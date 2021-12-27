Reviewing BAB (BABB) and Its Competitors

BAB (OTCMKTS: BABB) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BAB to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get BAB alerts:

This table compares BAB and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23% BAB Competitors 4.71% -36.52% 1.56%

BAB has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB’s rivals have a beta of -8.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 957% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BAB and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB Competitors 845 4513 5263 191 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.67%. Given BAB’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BAB has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. BAB pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 56.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BAB and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $2.37 million -$70,000.00 13.34 BAB Competitors $1.51 billion $103.17 million 13.10

BAB’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BAB beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.