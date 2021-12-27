Reviewing Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Illumina and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina 21.17% 15.03% 9.52% Berkeley Lights -78.76% -28.16% -22.05%

Illumina has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkeley Lights has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Illumina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Illumina and Berkeley Lights’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $3.24 billion 18.56 $656.00 million $6.09 63.16 Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 19.67 -$41.58 million ($1.00) -18.74

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Berkeley Lights. Berkeley Lights is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Illumina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Illumina and Berkeley Lights, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 2 3 4 0 2.22 Berkeley Lights 0 2 3 0 2.60

Illumina presently has a consensus price target of $455.22, indicating a potential upside of 18.34%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus price target of $56.75, indicating a potential upside of 202.83%. Given Berkeley Lights’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Illumina.

Summary

Illumina beats Berkeley Lights on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include instruments, kits and reagents, selection tools, and software and analysis. Its services include sequencing and microarray services; proactive instrument monitoring; and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

