Reviewing Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Marpai alerts:

This table compares Marpai and agilon health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai N/A N/A -$3.87 million N/A N/A agilon health $1.22 billion 8.66 -$60.05 million N/A N/A

Marpai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai N/A N/A N/A agilon health -22.11% -26.63% -10.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marpai and agilon health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A agilon health 0 0 12 0 3.00

agilon health has a consensus target price of $38.18, suggesting a potential upside of 42.42%. Given agilon health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than Marpai.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Marpai

Marpai Inc. is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.