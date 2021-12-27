REVV Market Cap Reaches $49.73 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One REVV coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. REVV has a total market capitalization of $49.73 million and $1.51 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, REVV has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00045520 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

