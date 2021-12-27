Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Sells $20,048.00 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Wendy Diddell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $20,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wendy Diddell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $841,258.44.

RELL stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,376. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.06 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

