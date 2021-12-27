RichQUACK.com (QUACK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.33 Million

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $118.26 million and $1.33 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.24 or 0.07877149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00077365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,735.07 or 1.00062983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

