Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27,335.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $27,335.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00122481 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

