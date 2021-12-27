RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Stock Price Up 1%

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 3,988,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 861,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.