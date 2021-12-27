Roble Belko & Company Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,973,000 after purchasing an additional 930,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

