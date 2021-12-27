Roble Belko & Company Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 83,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 74,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

