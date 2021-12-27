Roble Belko & Company Inc Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,619,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $434.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $335.37 and a 12 month high of $435.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

