Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $2,001,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,525 shares of company stock valued at $62,413,357 in the last quarter.

NYSE RBLX opened at $101.82 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average of $89.22.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

