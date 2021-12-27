Rocket Vault Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00062743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.12 or 0.07903863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00056758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,404.25 or 1.00167705 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

