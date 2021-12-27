Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Acquires 112,885 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 319.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,885 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $34.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96.

