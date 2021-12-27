Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 3.5% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Booking worth $208,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,890,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,402.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,345.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,299.08. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.50.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

