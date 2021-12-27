Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,014 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 9.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.53% of Deere & Company worth $555,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 272,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 31.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,010,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,335,000 after buying an additional 239,589 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

NYSE DE opened at $349.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $262.85 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.