Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 5.5% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Charter Communications worth $325,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $648.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $674.41 and a 200-day moving average of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

