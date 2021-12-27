Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Down to $79.53

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.53, but opened at $77.76. Royal Caribbean Group shares last traded at $77.41, with a volume of 39,374 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.64.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,103 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $54,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth about $47,970,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $45,438,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

