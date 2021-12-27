Royal Mail (RMG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Royal Mail (LON: RMG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/16/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 777 ($10.27) price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.21) price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.40) price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.59) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 530 ($7.00).

12/9/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 530 ($7.00) price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 777 ($10.27). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 763 ($10.08) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.40) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.26) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.26) price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 804 ($10.62). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 530 ($7.00) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:RMG traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 507 ($6.70). The stock had a trading volume of 569,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,403. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 464.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 504.49. Royal Mail plc has a twelve month low of GBX 335.40 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.11). The firm has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

