Royal Mail (RMG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Royal Mail (LON: RMG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/16/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 777 ($10.27) price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.21) price target on the stock.
- 12/14/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.40) price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.59) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 530 ($7.00).
- 12/9/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on the stock.
- 11/26/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 530 ($7.00) price target on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 777 ($10.27). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 763 ($10.08) price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.40) price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.26) price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 804 ($10.62). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Royal Mail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 530 ($7.00) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:RMG traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 507 ($6.70). The stock had a trading volume of 569,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,403. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 464.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 504.49. Royal Mail plc has a twelve month low of GBX 335.40 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.11). The firm has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 0.11%.
