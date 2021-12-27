RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Market Cap Reaches $180.98 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $180.98 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Infrastructure Framework alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00062722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.59 or 0.07892244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00077221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,874.14 or 0.99864439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00054459 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,646,674 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Infrastructure Framework should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Infrastructure Framework Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Infrastructure Framework and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.