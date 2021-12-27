Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) will post sales of $17.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.05 million and the highest is $18.03 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year sales of $70.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.53 million to $71.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $88.80 million, with estimates ranging from $86.05 million to $91.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Runway Growth Finance.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $13.44 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 180,185 shares of company stock worth $2,399,549.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

