Rupiah Token 1-Day Volume Tops $1.09 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

IDRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,978,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

