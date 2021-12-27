Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.58 million and $3,042.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,606.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.79 or 0.07950104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.65 or 0.00303682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.14 or 0.00915482 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00073227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.70 or 0.00434824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00253248 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.