SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $15,840.46 and $31.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00032792 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000646 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000049 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

