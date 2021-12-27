Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $499,867.74 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $499,867.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. bought 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. bought 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.66 per share, with a total value of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. bought 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. bought 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.59 per share, with a total value of $499,841.38.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. bought 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $499,884.61.

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $499,896.87.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.42 per share, with a total value of $499,868.58.

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $499,899.90.

Shares of Safehold stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $77.37. 92,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.36. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 154.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Safehold by 21.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.51.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

