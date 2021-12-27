SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $830.81 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $830.81 million and $2.45 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.84 or 0.07949383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00076839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.07 or 0.99788191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007708 BTC.

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

