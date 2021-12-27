Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.71

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 2026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFSHF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

