Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,097,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 582,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 101,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $43.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

