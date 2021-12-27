Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.10

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Saipem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

