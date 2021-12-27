salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,778 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $130,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total value of $1,801,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,634 shares of company stock valued at $146,596,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $3.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.71. 18,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,771. The stock has a market cap of $252.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

