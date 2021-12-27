Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.36

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 16013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -1.67.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.
About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
