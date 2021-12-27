Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.36

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 16013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -1.67.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7,572.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

