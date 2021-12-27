Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Shares Up 0.2%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €471.80 ($536.14) and last traded at €467.70 ($531.48). 5,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €466.90 ($530.57).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €474.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €467.55.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.