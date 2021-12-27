Scala (XLA) Price Down 13.6% This Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Scala has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $2,040.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.84 or 0.07949383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00076839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.07 or 0.99788191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

