Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading Down 3.5%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.58 and last traded at $34.64. Approximately 2,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 791,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Several research analysts have commented on SDGR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 518.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 71.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

