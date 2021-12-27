Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,691 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 25.9% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $43,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,552. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.