Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.57

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.57 and last traded at $114.57, with a volume of 866504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

